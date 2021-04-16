Cruz Azul will have special reinforcement in the Clásico Joven vs Club América

Roberto ‘Piojo’ Alvarado, Cruz Azul player, announced prior to the Young Classic against Club América that will be played on the Azteca Stadium field, that he will be a father for the first time. With this, The Machine will have a luxury ‘reinforcement’ for an extremely important duel against the Eagles.

Dayana Gómez, partner of the Cruz Azul midfielder, revealed on her official Instagram account that both she and ‘Piojo’ Alvarado will be parents for the first time, publishing some emotional words about the news.

“Happy to share the love and joy that my heart feels. And it is the most beautiful thing that is happening to me in life, to think that soon I will have a little piece of myself and the love of my life, an unconditional partner and the fruit of a love as true as ours, my love @louse. 13. Thank you for making me the happiest woman in this world, I LOVE YOU, you will always be the best thing that ever happened to me. I love you with my soul !!!! The family grows. ”, Published Dayana Gómez in networks.

At the moment, the ‘Piojo’ Alvarado is preparing for a new edition of the Young Classic between América and Cruz Azul where he assured that it will be a very important match against the Eagles, and he hopes that it will be a very even duel between them, already that those of Coapa have a great establishment.

“Collectively and individually we have good players. We have a lot of arrival, always defending well first and their strengths are the midfield with Aquino, Córdova and Richard Sánchez,” he told the media.

