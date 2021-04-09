Cruz Azul will have a vintage team; The Machine seeks to renew five figures

Álvaro Dávila, Executive President of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, put ice to all the rumors of the possible departure of several of the players of the first team, ensuring that they are already working on the renewal of players such as Jesús Corona, Orbelín Pineda, Luis Romo, Pablo Aguilar and Elías Hernández, since the intention of the directive is to form a team of time.

In an interview for the newspaper Récord, the manager assured that they are open to receiving any offer for their players, prioritizing the desire of the players and analyzing the benefit that the heavenly team can receive with the offer of those interested.

“We are advancing with the three and there are another couple of players out there, who are ending their contract, we are all considering them, obviously Orbelín has been more mediatic and we have already had a very good rapprochement with his representative, we are advanced and I hope that very soon we can give them good news ”, said the manager.

Pablo Aguilar who is fundamental in defense and Elías Hernández is a super player who is a super player I have known since childhood, I hope that we can all continue together and that the interests of the player and the board, their demands and our chances can be tied and we can continue to maintain this project, because I think it is a great group, what we would most like to do is a time of triumph, of a dynasty of players who can match and surpass past generations ”, concluded Dávila.

Regarding the possible offers that may come from some of their players in the summer market, Dávila reiterated what Vïctor Velázquez said, as they will be open to hear offers from any of their players.

“We work for the cooperative, they are the council and those who set the guidelines and demands, we have had great communication, they want to give the fans many triumphs and many satisfactions and we are in the constant process of seeing the possibilities for the next tournament, but without rushing because there are still two months of competition left and we can’t get distracted, ”said Dávila.

