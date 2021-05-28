Cruz Azul will have a new stadium in Ecatepec, the promise of a political candidate

Taking advantage of the furor caused by end of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Santos Laguna and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, the candidate for Municipal Presidency of Ecatepec, Israel Torres, launched a unique campaign promise, ensuring that, in case he manages to win the next elections, the celestial team would have a new stadium in this municipality of the State of Mexico.

For some years now, there has been talk of a project for the construction of its own stadium for La Maquina de Cruz Azul, which has been renting the Azteca Stadium since it left the old Estadio Azul, or Stadium of the City of Sports, now inhabited by Atlante in the MX Expansion League.

“Cruz Azul Fútbol Club needs a stadium with the best fans! And Ecatepec deserves to have a decent place for football fans. As a candidate for Mayor’s Office for the Citizen Movement, I propose to give all the facilities for Azul to build its stadium in Ecatepec, as President I will do so ”, said the candidate.

Israel Torres contends for the Citizen Movement Party and has wanted to take advantage of the media boom of the arrival at the Final of Cruz Azul in this Closing 2021, since La Maquina is one of the three teams with the highest number of calls nationwide.

Torres has used the colors and clothing of Cruz Azul to star in the spots of his campaign, something that has divided opinions on social networks, as some see favorably the supposed affinity for the blue team, while others have not done them. Grace that it ‘hangs’ on the popularity of the La Noria club.

