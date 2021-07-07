Cruz Azul will fire Jaime Ordiales, sports director hired by Billy Álvarez

The Cruz Azul Machine continues to tighten the bolts within its organization after the Liga MX championship achieved in the Closing 2021 and now it’s the turn of the sports director, Jaime Ordiales, who would be separated from his position in the face of Opening 2021, this after he began to lose strength within the celestial organization chart

According to the journalistic version of ESPN’s Mac Reséndiz, Ordiales would leave his position at Blue Cross because it is one of the hires made by the previous directive that headed Guillermo ‘Billy’ Álvarez, The same reason why it would have lost specific weight in decision-making under the current administration.

The source points out that this ‘condition’ has led him to lose strength in his duties as sports director at Cruz Azul, even this summer he was no longer considered to make the preseason trip to the United States with the first team.

Despite being diminished in terms of his participation in decision-making, Ordiales can boast that he was part of the sports project that ended the 23-year drought without a title in Cruz Azul, in addition to achieving the hiring of the last great signings in La Noria.

With Ordiales, Cruz Azul managed to hire Nacho Rivero and Luis Romo, two of the team’s last referents, in addition to hitting the arrivals of Shaggy Martínez and Sebastián Jurado.

Jaime Ordiales with Billy Álvarez. Photo: Jammedia

Ordiales’ sins were the hiring of Jonathan Borja, Álex Castro, Lucas Passerini and Pablo Ceppelini.

In recent days, Cruz Azul also thanked Armando González, who served as coach of the Cruz Azul Sub 20 team and who had been hired by Ordiales himself, with whom he had worked at Gallos Blancos de Querétaro.

In recent weeks, the new administration of Cruz Azul has begun a “clean” of personnel that was linked to the Billy Álvarez board.

