Cruz Azul will earn a million with the possible sale of Luis Romo to Celta de Vigo

The Cruz Azul Machine is close to closing the transfer of Luis Romo Celta de Vigo of the Spanish League, a team that would be pretending to be named as the best player in the MX League in the last 2021 Closing Tournament where the celestial were crowned champions after 23 years of league drought.

The one born in Ahome, Sinaloa, would emigrate to the old continent with the Vigo team and would join Néstor Araujo for the following season with the team led by Eduardo ‘El Chacho’ Coudet.

If the sale curdles, Cruz Azul would be achieving a round business with Luis Romo after a year and a half of enjoying his services, the celestial would enter between 8 and 10 million dollars for the midfielder’s file, for whom they only paid 3.4 million dollars a year ago.

LAST MINUTE! According to David Espinoza of Fox Sports, Luis Romo is close to being a Celta de Vigo player Its representative is in Spain at the moment

It was the same Romo who recently pointed out that the termination clause of his contract was less than 10 million dollars, so the celestial ones could take a big profit with his transfer to the Vigo team.

Romo is valued at 8 million euros, about 9.5 million dollars on the Transfermarkt site.

Romo has a signed contract with Cruz Azul until December 2022 and is close to playing the Tokyo 2021 Olympic Games, a tournament that could be used as a showcase at the international level.

