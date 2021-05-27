Cruz Azul will arrive more motivated than in other finals, warns César Villaluz

The Cruz Azul Machine will seek to break its title drought when it faces Santos Laguna in the Clausura 2021 final, and an old acquaintance of the celestial ones assured that the current squad looks better than the others that have fallen in the last finals.

In an interview for Marca Claro, César Villaluz, who was in the finals against Santos and Toluca, pointed out that the current squad is more confident and confident than others, since they have a solid base and do not arrive as under pressure as happened in the last finals.

“This Cruz Azul is more confident, he has a base of one or two years with a system, with players who have already become champions in other clubs. I don’t see them so pressured, I see them confident and motivated “

On the “curse” of the Machine, Villaluz commented that he can only see this drought as “bad luck”, since Cruz Azul has the equipment and facilities to be champion for a long time.

“I think it has been luck, neglect. Cruz Azul is a big club and as a big club it has first-world facilities, they give you all the attention, they give you everything on their part, but on the pitch that extra has been lacking “

