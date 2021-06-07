Cruz Azul wants Unai Bilbao as reinforcement, how much does the signing of the Spanish cost?

Central defender Unai Bilbao, has been put once again as the objective of La Maquina de Cruz Azul to reinforce itself in the face of Opening 2021 League MX after winning the champion title in the last Clausura, since a defender who covers the left side is a priority for the coach Juan Reynoso.

Since the last winter market, the possibility of the arrival of the Spanish defender had been handled, who was loaned with the Rayos del Necaxa in the summer of 2020, a transfer that ended after the completion of the Clausura 2021.

Cruz Azul wants to renew its central defense, since the celestial headlines are already over 33 years old, and Pablo Aguilar has not yet defined his continuity with the Liga MX champion.

Bilbao will report to Atlético de San Luis and the club from Potosí will be in charge of negotiating his transfer with La Maquina de Cruz Azul, since they are the owners of the federative rights of the 27-year-old central defender.

Unai arrived at Mexican Soccer in 2018 and, according to information from the Transfermarkt portal, his contract would soon expire, so it would be one of the last opportunities for San Luis to earn money with his departure.

How much does Unai Bilbao cost?

The Spaniard is valued at 2.5 million euros, just over 3 million dollars, the highest valuation in his entire career.

However, the specialized site has registered June 31, 2021 as the expiration date of Unai’s contract with San Luis, so its price could drop considerably or be free to reach zero cost,

