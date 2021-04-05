Cruz Azul wants Unai Bilbao as reinforcement for the 2021 Apertura of Liga MX

The player of the Rays of Necaxa, 27-year-old Spanish, Unai Bilbao, It would be the main objective of Cruz Azul to reinforce itself for the 2021 Opening of the MX League.

According to Mediotiempo, Bilbao is Cruz Azul’s main objective for the following season, as Juan Reynoso’s team is already preparing for the next tournament.

Unai Bilbao ends the contract with Necaxa in the summer and will return to Atlético de San Luis, a club with which the Machine will have to negotiate.

Although it seeks to reinforce its lower area of ​​the field, the same source indicates that the Cata Domínguez and Pablo Aguilar will be renewed.

Thus, Cruz Azul would reinforce and secure the defensive zone, as this tournament has been one of its strengths, placing itself as the second best defense of the tournament.

