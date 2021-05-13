Cruz Azul wants to reinforce Santiago Ormeño for the Apertura 2021

Cruz Azul’s Machine lost two goals to one in the first leg of the quarterfinals of the Liga MX Clausura 2021 league against the Red Devils of Toluca, so they must come back in the second leg to ensure their pass to the semifinals. However, in the middle of the big Clausura 2021 party, the celestial already think about the next tournament and would have in their sights Santiago Ormeño, Puebla striker for the next Apertura 2021.

According to information revealed by Diario AS México, Cruz Azul has already started contacts to see the possibilities of hiring Santiago Ormeño and will join the fight fully together with León and Chivas, to try to take the attacker from La Franja to their ranks and thus improve the attacking part of the team led by Juan Reynoso.

As detailed in the information, the Cruz Azul will not have anything easy to get Ormeño as reinforcement, since the León would have the talks very advanced by the Puebla attacker, but even so in La Noria they believe that the effort is worth it above all by Juan Reynoso he knows him and they believe that he can exploit his qualities to the fullest.

For now, his arrival would be followed up depending a lot on the changes that Reynoso wants in the current squad of La Maquina in the summer transfer market where Cruz Azul would already have enough time to patiently build a good squad to suit his taste. of the Peruvian technician.

Santiago Ormeño in the 2021 Clausura of the MX League with Puebla played 16 games, where he has scored a total of 9 goals and has given an assist, numbers that have several Liga MX teams together with Cruz Azul, following him very closely and with real interest in signing him.

