Cruz Azul wanted to sign Federico Vilar instead of Jesús Corona

The story could have been totally different for Jose de Jesus Corona in Mexican Soccer, because according to the statements of Federico Vilar, The Cruz Azul Machine sought him out to sign with them when he was still militant in the Atlantean Iron Colts, because the Cementeros made a formal proposal to the Barça club.

In an interview for TUDN, the Argentine goalkeeper revealed that Blue Cross he made a formal offer for his services, which he missed, preferring to renew his contract with the Barça team, putting his loyalty to the Colts before the juicy offer that La Noria’s men had made.

In the talk, Vilar assures that he did not reject Cruz Azul, but he did let the offer pass because Atlante would make an effort to renew his contract, fulfilling a requirement that, for him, seemed to some extent illogical.

When fulfilling this request, Vilar valued the effort of the Barcelona leadership and preferred to continue with them despite the fact that Cruz Azul’s economic offer was superior to that of Atlante.

“Atlante presented it to me and it was much more interesting, so I told them that if they complied with what I requested, I would not have to go to another institution. They complied with me, I was very happy and we continue that way ”, he revealed.

Federico Vilar played from 2003 to 2010 for Atlante, so this attempt to sign him could have prevented the arrival of Jesús Corona to Cruz Azul, since the now veteran goalkeeper of La Machine signed in 2009, arriving from the Rojinegros del Atlas.

Vilar later played for Monarcas Morelia, Atlas and Xolos de Tijuana.

The Boca Juniors youth squad was selected with Argentina in the Diego Armando Maradona stage, although he did not play any official match.

