Cruz Azul: Walter Montoya thinks they lacked time to beat America

The Argentine footballer Walter Montoya of the Cruz Azul in the MX League, believes that having played 5 more minutes in front of the America club, they would have taken the victory on matchday 15 of this Guardians Tournament 2021.

Read: Chivas: Results that the Flock needs to enter the playoffs on Matchday 16

Against America they gave us five more minutes and we won. We have no pressure for anything, we are very calm, “said Walter Montoya.

Walter Montoya had time to ensure that if they had played 5 more minutes in the match against América on matchday 15, they would have won the victory since they were better on the court.

Also read: Analy Bazán shows off her attributes lying between the sheets

Walter Montoya: “Against America they gave us five more minutes and we won it” “Grateful to Juan (Reynoso), I didn’t know whether to stay and he trusted me” “We have no pressure for anything, we are very calm” pic.twitter.com/ZlUC7z4rC5 – Ramón Cáceres (@reymonero) April 22, 2021

The South American central defender spoke at a press conference this Thursday, where he highlighted the confidence that his coach has given him and stressed that he is not under pressure in this final stretch of the tournament.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content