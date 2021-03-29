Cruz Azul: Walter Montoya launches a promising message to the celestial fans

Walter Montoya is living his second stage as a Cruz Azul player in this Closing 2021, tournament where Machine marches as the leader of the competition with his ten games won consecutively, being marked as one of the candidates to lift the title in the Liguilla within two months.

Under this scenario, in a press conference, the Argentine declared that he feels very happy and comfortable in the celestial team, where he enjoys the moment, but has his feet on the ground, because he is aware that there is still a long way to go in the search for the ninth star.

“We have to continue working, this is improving, it is done with sacrifice and work, we are doing very well, we must not relax, add all the points and then think about the Liguilla, we are very strong, happy and happy, that we continue with many more triumphs, “he commented at a press conference.

On the record of the ten consecutive games won, Chaque Montoya assured that within the club there was not much talk about the subject, although he acknowledged that they felt proud of having managed to equal the mark.

“There is no talk of that, just as in the 10 victories, we were not very aware, when that happened it was a pride and satisfaction, but we did not think about it, it is what we proposed when everything started, we are on the right track. the highest, even though we are already classified, a victory would be ideal, after talking about the records, but now we do not think about that at all, “he said.

Regarding his previous stage with Cruz Azul, compared to this one, Montoya commented that he now sees a much stronger team hungry to achieve important things, which makes it even more dangerous.

“They were two different teams. We both had a good squad, in my first stage we won the Copa Mx and lost the League, but I see my current teammates more convinced and hungry to win. This group is stronger, we feel that we can win the game at any time, “Montoya released.

