Cruz Azul: Walter Montoya launches a message prior to the series vs Diablos del Toluca

The wait is over and the Cruz Azul Machine already knows the name of its first rival in the Closing League 2021 of Liga MX where he will seek to crown his excellent season with the league title, something that has been denied him in the last 23 years, so the forward Argentine, Walter Montoya, He said ready and prepared to face his first two commitments against the Red Devils of the Toluca.

On paper, Cruz Azul is the great favorite in this key, as the Devils got ‘rebound’ to the Repechage and surprisingly eliminated the current champion of the Liga MX, Club León, in an exciting penalty shootout.

In the preview of the Quarterfinal series, ‘El Chaque’ Montoya assured that they are ready and psyched to play the Liguilla, knowing that it is a totally different tournament from the regular phase, so they have to forget about the streak of matches without losing that they achieved and focus on winning the tie.

“Do not relax at all, which starts the most beautiful thing. The previous numbers will remain in the memory, a deconcentration can leave you out and the 1st place was useless and the games undefeated,” said the Argentine.

Montoya assured that the Cruz Azul team is relaxed and denied that there is any kind of pressure due to the drought of titles in the celestial institution, commenting that they will give everything they have on the field of play to overcome the Devils, a rival that will be complicated.

“There is no pressure, we will continue to give our best effort on the court and Toluca will be strong, but we will do our best, as we have done so far,” he said.

Regarding the series against the Diablos, Montoya announced that they will try to make a smart match in La Bombonera and sentence the pass to the Semifinals on the Azteca Stadium field.

El Chaque highlighted the importance of the presence of fans on the Azteca court, as the followers of La Maquina will give them encouragement to face the home matches in this Liguilla.

