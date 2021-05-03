Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC: Schedule and channel where to watch the Concachampions game

Los Cementeros del Cruz Azul receives a visit from Toronto fc this Tuesday, May 4 on the Azteca Stadium field at 9:15 p.m. to play the Vuelta de los Quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League in a series that leads the celestial team with a score of 1-3, so the team of the MLS you will have to perform a feat in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula.

The game can be seen through the signal of the Fox Sports and Fox Sports 2 channels.

Read also: Club América: Santiago Solari ‘presumes’ leadership and leaves Cruz Azul stick

Cruz Azul arrives with an impressive streak of games without defeat in this 2021, because after two consecutive defeats in the MX League at the beginning of the year, the de la Noria have added 18 games without disaster in their last 18 matches (15 wins and 3 draws) .

It was a great regular phase. 41 points.

80% effective.

General Leader.

12 consecutive wins.

15 games without defeat.

More than 3 months undefeated. To break it in the league! # HazQueSuceda pic.twitter.com/yVRyLP3zhE – BLUE CROSS (@CruzAzul) May 2, 2021

For this match, La Maquina could afford to lose by up to 2 touchdowns, as long as Toronto does not score more than 3 goals in the match.

Cruz Azul is favored by any victory, draw and defeat by one goal difference.

In the event of a 0-2, Cruz Azul would go through the away goal criterion; the 1-3 would send the tie to definition in penalty shootout.