Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC: Probable lineups of the Concachampions match

Cruz Azul’s Machine closes its Concacaf Champions League Quarterfinal tie against him on Tuesday, May 4 Toronto fc on the court of Aztec stadium in a key that seems sentenced with a score of 1-3 in favor of the celestial ones, remembering that the away goal is the first tiebreaker criterion in the event of a tie in the global scoreboard.

With the advantage achieved in Ida’s game in the United States against the Canadian team, Juan Reynoso is expected to rotate his squad of players, giving rest to the majority of footballers who are regular starters with La Maquina, since they saw activity in the last day of Clausura 2021 last Saturday.

Reynoso bet to play with his starting team against the Xolos de Tijuana seeking to break the record of points achieved in a short tournament, failing in his attempt, because in the end they tied against the border team.

For the game against Toronto FC, Reynoso could give these players rest, who would have just over a week to rest and begin their participation in the Mexican Soccer League.

The probable alignment of Cruz Azul vs Toronto would be: Corona, Aldrete, Aguilar, Domínguez, Rivero, Romo, Baca, Fernández, Alvarado, Rodríguez, Angulo.

The likely Toronto FC vs Cruz Azul lineup would be: Bono, Morrow, Singh, González, Auro, Priso-Mbongu, Bradlye, Shaffelburg, Osorio, Delgado, Altidore