Cruz Azul vs Toronto: Concachampions quarterfinal lineups

This Tuesday, May 4, the Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Toronto fc at the Azteca Stadium, for the second leg of the quarterfinals of the Concacaf Champions League, where the second classified to the semifinals will be defined.

In the first leg match, Juan Reynoso’s Machine managed to prevail on his visit to the US team, returning to Mexico with a 3-1 that seems to assure them a pass to the next round in the Concachampions.

Also read: Chivas: Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez received a special gift prior to his fight against Joe Saunders

Toronto FC arrives in Mexico in search of winning by a difference of two goals to advance, being 3-1 the only marker that would send the match to penalties. In the event of an aggregate tie by four goals or more (4-4, 5-5, 6-6), the US team will advance.

Whoever ends up advancing in this key will face in the semifinals the winner of the cross between the Rayados del Monterrey and the Columbus Crew, in a tie that is tied at two goals.

The lineups of Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC

Blue Cross: Jesús Corona (C), Luis Romo, Walter Montoya, Ignacio Rivero, Adrián Aldrete, Bryan Angulo, Yoshimar Yotún, Rafael Baca, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Roberto Alvarado.

Toronto: Alex Bono, Chris Mavinga, Omar González, Justin Morrow, Mark Delgado, Michael Bradley (C), Nick De León, Jonathan Osorio, Jacob Shaffelburg, Ayo Akinola

Visit our channel Youtube for you to enjoy our content: