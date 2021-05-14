Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Schedule and channel where to watch the Vuelta game in Liguilla

The Azteca Stadium will roar again with the presence of fans this Saturday, May 15 at the Second leg of the Quarterfinals in the Clausura 2021 of Liga MX, when the Cruz Azul Machine receives a visit from the Red Devils of Toluca to define the second semifinalist of the contest.

The match between Cruz Azul and Toluca en the Azteca will begin at 20:05 hours and can be seen through the signal of TUDN and Channel 5 of Televisa.

The Machine comes to this match with a disadvantage after losing in the Ida in Toluca with a score of 2 to 1, so they are forced to beat the Devils with scores of 1-0 or 2-1, in addition to any score with more than 2 goals difference.

A draw is enough for Toluca to qualify and could afford to lose the match by difference of one goal, as long as they score two or more goals in the match.

This is the fifth elimination series between celestial and scarlet, with a favorable balance for the Devils, who have not lost on any occasion.

