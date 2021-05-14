Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Results they need to qualify for the semifinals

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive this Saturday the Red Devils of Toluca with the conditions in favor to qualify for the semifinals of Liga MX, however, for this, it will have to come back, as it fell 1-0 in the first leg .

Those led by Juan Reynoso, in the first leg of the series, could not come out with a positive balance but the goal scored by ‘Pol’ Fernández gives them life to get the result at the Azteca Stadium.

Cruz Azul is looking for the ninth star and for the good time that passes, it would not surprise him to come back at home and take the series. In fact, the forecasts are in favor of Cruz Azul’s pass even though they are down on aggregate.

What do they need to advance to the next round?

Cruz Azul is down on the scoreboard by 1-2, so if they win by the minimum, that is, 1-0 at Azteca, they would be in the next round.

In the event that Toluca scores a goal, Cruz Azul would need two to play the semifinals of the Guardianes 2021, however, if the Diablos score 2 goals, Cruz Azul would have to go for 4.

Cruz Azul must appeal to his defense to avoid receiving more than one goal, as it would be catastrophic for the Machine, who dreams of being in the next round.

The game will be played this Saturday, May 15 at 8:05 p.m. Central Mexico time and the Azteca Stadium will host the meeting.