Cruz Azul vs Toluca: Probable lineups for the second leg match in Liguilla

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Red Devils of Toluca will define this Saturday the second semifinalist of the Closing 2021 of the MX League in the Aztec stadium At 20:05 o’clock in a series that the choriceros have an advantage with a score of 1-2 on aggregate, after their triumph at Nemesio Díez last Wednesday.

Toluca broke a 19-game streak without losing Cruz Azul; taking into consideration Liga MX and Concachampions; and this Saturday they will try to keep the capital’s citizens at bay, as a draw would be enough to be in the next phase.

The coach of the cement team, Juan Reynoso, will seek to correct the course and amend the gross mistake made in Ida’s game, where he saved two of his best footballers; Orbelín Pineda and Cabecita Rodríguez; So this Saturday he will come out with the best he has to overcome the tie.

The possible alignments of Cruz Azul and Toluca for the return are the following: Cruz Azul: Corona, Rivero, Domínguez, Aguilar, Escobar, Baca, Romo, Orbelín Pineda, Pol Fernández, Alvarado, Jonathan Rodríguez Toluca: Luis García; Raúl López, Jorge Torres Nilo, Miguel Barbieri, Haret Ortega; Juan Vázquez, Claudio Baeza, Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castañeda; Michael Estrada and Alexis Canelo

