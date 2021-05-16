Cruz Azul vs Toluca Lineups for the 2021 Clausura quarterfinals

Cruz Azul and Toluca meet in the quarterfinals of the League of the Clausura 2021 Tournament with the return duel in which the Red Devils of Toluca visit the Cruz Azul Machine in a Aztec stadium where they will have the fans.

Both Reynoso and Cristante will come out with their full potential to achieve victory and will send their best men.

Toluca has the advantage on the global scoreboard by 2-1 and it is Cruz Azul who must come out to propose.

It should be remembered that in this phase of the tournament the first tiebreaker criterion is the away goals and in case the clubs tie by scoring the same goals at home and as visitors, the position in the table will be taken as the second criterion.

The lineups of Cruz Azul vs Toluca in the quarterfinals of the Clausura 2021

Blue Cross: J. Corona, Aldrete, J. Domínguez, P. Aguilar, J. Escobar, E. Alvarado, Pineda, L. Romo, B. Angulo, Angulo, Rodríguez and

Toluca: L. García, R. López, J. Torres Nilo, M. Barbieri, C. Baeza, Ortega, K. Castañeda, J. Vázquez, R. Sambueza, M. Estrada, A. Canelo.

