Cruz Azul vs Santos: TV Azteca will broadcast the final back of the Clausura 2021

The Cruz Azul Machine will face Santos Laguna in search of breaking its long drought of titles, in a definition that will now have two options for viewers, because through their social networks, Aztec TV informed that it will broadcast the return match of the final of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League.

In this way, Azteca Deportes will be present in the round, which will be played at the Azteca Stadium, with its luxury team, made up of Christian Martinoli, Luis García, Luis Roberto Alves “Zague”, Jorge Campos and David Medrano.

“You can enjoy the grand finale of Guardianes 2021 on our screens. Cruz Azul vs Santos marks the continuation of the private classes. ”, Wrote Azteca Deportes through its website.

OFFICIAL TV Azteca will broadcast the Grand Final between Cruz Azul and Santos. Private classes continue.https: //t.co/UYz55hA0KN – TV Azteca Sports (@AztecaDeportes) May 24, 2021

In this way, the return match between the Machine and the Warriors can be enjoyed through TV Azteca and TUDN, in a new “collaboration” of both television stations, since the first leg match will only be broadcast on FOX Sports.

This is not the first time that Televisa and TV Azteca share a sporting event, since previously it has happened with finals that go through one of their channels or with events such as the fights of Saúl “el Canelo” Álvarez.

