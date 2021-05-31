Cruz Azul vs Santos: TV Azteca ‘stole the show’ from Televisa in the MX League Final

The Final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna paralyzed the entire country due to the expectation that the sky-blue team would be the champion after 23 years of drought in the league of Mexican Soccer, so that Televisa and TV Azteca They took advantage of everything to fight their particular war for ratings.

Although the transmission rights were only for the Televisa team, the Chapultepec company decided to share its signal with TV Azteca, as both television stations have been doing in their pact to fight against pay television stations, one of which exclusively broadcast Ida’s game on TSM.

The kind gesture was expensive for Televisa, since the TV Azteca team led by Christian Martinoli, Luis García and Luis Roberto Alves Zague, ended up defeating the two representatives of Televisa, since the Las Estrellas signal had a lower rating than those of the Adjco.

FINAL RATING

Almost 25 rating points from the final between Cruz Azul and Santos according to Ibope.

Aztec 7 13.3

Channel 2 11.4. – david medrano felix (@medranoazteca) May 31, 2021

According to the report of the TV Azteca journalist, David Medrano Félix, the Vuelta Final between Cruz Azul and Santos reached 24.7 rating points on open television, according to data published by Ibope.

In the rating battle, Azteca 7 was the most tuned channel with 13.3 points, surpassing Canal Las Estrellas, which was left with 11.4.

