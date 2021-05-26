Cruz Azul vs Santos: Tickets sell out in seconds and resale does its thing

The Final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna in the Aztec stadium next Sunday has generated quite a lot of expectation, as the celestial fans are facing a new opportunity to see their champion team in the MX League after 23 years of drought, so the tickets sale for the pBack Artido ended unexpectedly, only after a few seconds after the platform was left open. Ticketmaster.

On social networks, publications from Cruz Azul fans were circulating complaining that they could not buy the tickets on the Ticketmaster page, stating that they had accessed the platform in a timely manner, just at 11:00 am, when the ticket sale was launched.

Fans reported failures in the system and after a few minutes of starting the sale, the page published that there was no longer availability for the event, causing great annoyance to the cement fans.

NO TICKETS Users on social networks reported that in seconds the tickets for the return final between Cruz Azul and Santos at the Azteca stadium ran out. Many fans are upset after this fact ✅. #LiguillaW pic.twitter.com/GBrPjSx5GF – W Deportes (@deportesWRADIO) May 26, 2021

After that publication, the Ticketmaster page resumed electronic sales but with a waiting line due to the high demand for tickets.

The resale does its thing in the final of Cruz Azul vs Santos

On the other hand, on the StubHub ticket resale page, tickets could be easily purchased, albeit with a surcharge of up to 20 times more than or

