Cruz Azul vs Santos: The Final of the Clausura 2021 has revenge overtones for La Maquina

The Cruz Azul Machine and the Santos Laguna Warriors will meet again in a final series in the Liga MX, now in this Closing 2021, a tournament where both met in their first match of the regular phase, since on date 1 they collided at the TSM in Torreón, ending with a victory for the Albiverdes.

Blue Cross has old accounts pending against Santos LagunaIn addition to being one of the two teams that could defeat them in the regular phase this semester of Liga MX, those from Torreón already won a title from them in the final of the Clausura 2008, when the cement workers were led by Sergio Markarián and the Northerners by Daniel ‘Travieso’ Guzmán.

In that series, the Warriors won the first leg 1-2 at the Azul Stadium, with Nicolás Vigneri scoring for Cruz Azul at minute 16, while for the Laguneros they discounted Fernando Arce at 65 ‘and Christian’ Chucho ‘Benítez at 85’.

For the Vuelta match at the Corona Stadium, Santos knew how to manage the match and signed a one-goal draw; first Daniel ‘El Hachita’ Ludueña scored at 16 ‘and then came the goal of’ emotion ‘by Jaime Lozano at 82’.

In addition to the title dispute, Cruz Azul and Santos have already met on two other occasions in direct elimination matches; first in the Semifinals of the Clausura 2013, in a series that ended in favor of La Maquina with a 5-1 (1-3 in the First leg and 2-0 in the Vuelta); in addition to a Quarterfinal in the Copa MX of the Clausura 2017, a match that ended with a 1-3 in favor of the cement workers.

