Cruz Azul vs Santos: The exciting harangue of Paco Palencia to the fans of La Maquina

Francisco Palencia, former Cruz Azul player, sent an exciting message to the fans, players and directors of La Maquina prior to the second leg final of the Clausura 2021 of the Liga MX against Santos Laguna.

Paco Palencia, through a video shared by TUDN, harangued the Cruz Azul players to come out with everything for the return against Santos so that they can lift the long-awaited ninth in the MX League.

Also read: Cruz Azul: Pablo Zeballos shows his support for the Machine prior to the final

“This is a message with a lot of love and support for the great fans, cooperative, board, staff and players of Cruz Azul.”, He began.

“Today they are here, as a consequence of the work they have done in recent years, they have been leaders, protagonists of the League and it is time for the final sprint. Remember that what you do with your present has to do with your future, so we are on the ninth. ”

Cruz Azul defeated Santos Laguna a zero goal in the first leg of the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League on the TSM field, so La Maquina will seek to close the work tonight at the Coloso de Santa Úrsula.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content