Cruz Azul vs Santos: Study revealed who will be the Clausura 2021 champion

The machine of Cruz Azul already knows his rival in the grand final of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX, because the Warriors of Santos Laguna managed to close the tie with a 3-1 in favor on aggregate against the Camoteros del Puebla, settling into his eleventh final in the history of short tournaments in Mexico.

Warriors and Cementers They will face each other in their second final series in the league, with a balance tied with one series per side, although the Laguneros took the most valuable, as they defeated La Maquina in the final of the Clausura 2018, while the celestial ones eliminated those from Torreón in a semifinals.

Also read: History of matches between Cruz Azul and Santos; forecast for the final

Cruz Azul and Santos will star in one of the most closed finals in the MX League and according to the site specialized in predictions by probability and statistics, fivethirtyeight.com, it is the cement producers who will take the crown in this Clausura 2021, as in its latest update they were placed with a 55% chance to win, while the Warriors were left with 45%.

Cruz Azul and Santos will meet next week in the Round Trip Final at the TSM Stadium in Torreón and the Azteca Stadium in Mexico City. It is estimated that the matches will be played on Thursday, May 27 and Sunday, May 31.

Also read: Chivas: Javier Eduardo ‘La Chofis’ López and his dramatic physical change; is no longer the same

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content