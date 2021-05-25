Cruz Azul vs Santos: Sergio Markarián sends a message to Juan Reynoso prior to the final

Sergio Markarían, former coach of Cruz Azul, sent a message to La Machine coach Juan Reynoso prior to the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna.

In an interview offered by Fox Sports, Markarián assured that Cruz Azul is in good hands under the technical direction of Juan Reynso and sees La Maquina with a good chance of winning the title against Santos Laguna.

“CRUZ AZUL IS IN VERY GOOD HANDS AND WITH A VERY GOOD CHANCE OF GETTING THE TITLE,” he stated.

In addition, he recalled the 2008 final that his Cruz Azul lost to Santos Laguna, praising his former executioner Christian Benitez, noting that the Laguneros team had a lot of talent and players who made a difference on the field.

“THE IDA PARTY WAS THE ONE THAT SEALED THE FINAL, CHUCHO BENÍTEZ MADE WONDERS AND WAS THE ONE THAT TURNED US BACK”, he added.

