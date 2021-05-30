Cruz Azul vs Santos: Sergio Dipp launches a letter to Juan Reynoso prior to the return final

Sergio Dipp, commentator and analyst of ESPN, fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul, launched a letter to Juan Reynoso prior to the second leg final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League against Santos Laguna on the Azteca Stadium field.

Dipp, during ESPN’s Futbol Picante program, pointed out how Juan Reynoso should plan the match so that Cruz Azul manages to close the result and thereby lift the Clausura 2021 title and not give Santos Laguna the opportunity to respond.

Also read: Mexico vs Iceland: Lineups of the friendly match

“What Cruz Azul has to do is wait, not go on the attack like crazy. He has the advantage and therefore has to wait, for Santos to attack him and then wait for the error and from there go on the attack taking advantage of what you have. ”, He said.

“Cruz Azul is not in a hurry, the obligated one is Santos, Cruz Azul does not have to go attack when he has no need. He played the first leg like that and that was how it worked for him, that’s how he won it. ”

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content