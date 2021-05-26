Cruz Azul vs Santos: Mother of La Maquina fan asks to bring her son’s ashes to the final

Guadalupe Caballero, The mother of a fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul who lost her life a year ago, made a request through social networks so that the celestial board and the staff of the Aztec stadium allows him to enter the final against Santos Laguna with the urn where he keeps his son’s ashes.

The Machine will play next Sunday the game of Lap of the Final of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament in the colossus of Santa Úrsula, for which Mrs. Guadalupe Caballero requested authorization to pay tribute to her son through this gesture.

In social networks, Guadalupe Caballero asked for the support to be able to enter with the urn where he keeps the ashes of Alexis Benito, the faithful fan of La Maquina de Cruz Azul who lost his life a year ago.

“I want to ask for support so that I can enter the ballot box of my son Alexis Benito next Sunday at the Azteca Stadium in the final match of Cruz Azul,” he launched on networks.

In that same publication, Mrs. Guadalupe explains her son’s fondness for light blue colors, recalling that he often attended the Azteca Stadium to support Cruz Azul in Liga MX matches, leaving some photos as proof of this.

“A year ago I lost my son, a loyal fan of Cruz Azul, who every 8 days was encouraging the team of his loves and now that the team managed to reach the final I want my son to be present, because nothing would give me more pleasure than he is there present in another final of Cruz Azul, as he would have done in life “, published Mrs. Guadalupe.

