Cruz Azul vs Santos: Marisol González and Raúl Araiza agree to bet

Two days before the game of return where the new champion of the MX League between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul, the drivers of the Today Program, Marisol González and Raúl Araiza, they agreed to a bet during the broadcast this Friday, with Araiza in favor of La Maquina and Marisol on the side of the Laguneros.

González is a loyal fan of the team of Santos Laguna, Well, she was born in the city of Torreón, Coahuila, which is why she has well-rooted the white-green colors of her Warriors.

Marisol, former Beauty Queen, is the wife of former soccer player Rafael Márquez Lugo, who played for Pumas, Chivas, América and Monarcas Morelia, among others.

For his part, Raúl Araiza is a recognized Cruz Azul fan and this is not the first time that he has made a bet in support of his Machine, because a few months ago he had to dress as a fifteen-year-old when the celestes lost the tie against Pumas UNAM, team who was supported by his fellow programmer, Paul Stanley.

