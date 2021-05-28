Cruz Azul vs Santos: Liga MX presents security operation for the Azteca Stadium

After taking a 1-0 lead in the first leg, the Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday, May 30, for the return match of the final of the 2021 Clausura Tournament.

For this meeting, the Liga MX published through an official statement details of the security operation that will be deployed in the Colossus of Santa Úrsula, to avoid any type of altercation and prevent possible contagion of Covid-19.

Points such as the permitted capacity, which will continue to be 25%, and the security operation that will be presented, for which more than 1,200 security elements will be deployed, are touched on in the document.

“Based on the General Safety Manual” Safe Stadium “and the General Manual of Civil Protection” Safe Stadium “; In addition to reviewing the points of the Stadium Fans Return Protocol, the general guidelines for the operation of the stadium were reviewed, reaching the following agreements: “

A capacity of up to 25% of the total occupancy of the Azteca Stadium will be allowed, as approved by the health authorities of Mexico City. There will be a sanitary operation in order to safeguard the integrity of the attendees by having gel dispensers, temperature measurement and blocked seats to maintain a healthy distance. More than 1,200 elements will be responsible for executing security operations. The arrival and departure routes for the Clubs were detailed, as well as the access process and the property’s clearing plan. The doors of the building will open at 5:15 p.m., three hours before the start of the game. It was reiterated that the entry of any support object is prohibited, such as: flags, rags, blankets, pyrotechnics, etc. There will be zero tolerance for any act of violence and discrimination that is generated outside or inside the property

