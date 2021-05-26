Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: YouTuber Zabalive’s mascot predicts the Liga MX champion

It is not the octopus Paúl from South Africa 2010 but the cat ‘Baby’ of the Youtuber Zabalive, has succeeded in the pridictions of some parties such as the final of the Copa Libertadores 2018, the final of the Concacaf Liga de Campones 2019, the Classic between Madrid and Barcelona and the Liga MX Classic.

Now, the queen of predictions, as her owner calls her, has chosen the champion of the 2021 Guardianes of the Liga Mx between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna.

Zabalive, famous Spanish youtuber and Mexican soccer fan, has the dynamics of placing two shirts on the ground with a plate of food on top and depending on the plate that his pet chooses, he is the winner of the match.

Now, Baby has chosen the winner of the Guardians 2021 and it would be the Blue Cross Machine.

“Baby says that, unbelievably, the curse will be broken.” Said the Youtuber. The video was shared on YouTube and in a short time reached a significant number of views.

