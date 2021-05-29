Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Tickets for the MX League Final continue to rise in resale

This Sunday the champion of Liga MX is defined in its tournament of Closing 2021 in the Final between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, the first with an audience since the Apertura 2019, since the arrival of the pandemic canceled the next tournament and in the Apertura 2020 it was not possible to count on the presence of fans in the stands, so the duel of this May 30 has caused great expectation in the Mexican fans.

This factor, in addition to the possibility that Cruz Azul ended a drought of more than 23 years without winning a final in Liga MX have made resellers take advantage of the situation, shooting the ticket prices up to more than forty thousand pesos in the portal StubHub.

According to the publication shared by the journalist Ricardo Cariño, on the ticket resale platform, passes are offered between 28,000 pesos and 44,800 pesos.

The prices contrast greatly with those offered by Ticketmaster on its official website, since the cheapest were from 450 pesos, while the most expensive were offered at 1,200 pesos.

On Wednesday the sale was opened to the public on this platform, which lasted only a few minutes, as the demand for the ticket was too high, in addition to only allowing entry for 25% of the capacity of the Azteca Stadium, about 20,267 people .

“Ticketmaster Mexico shares the unease expressed in networks by the lack of tickets for the final of the Mexican soccer league. Today the sanitary measures issued by the corresponding authorities continue, which require a limited capacity. In view of this, all the transactions carried out for the Cruz Azul vs Santos match had a maximum of 4 tickets in a total capacity of 25%, ”Ticketmaster published on the day of the sale of the tickets.

