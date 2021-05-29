Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Schedule and where to watch the second leg of the final in Liga MX

This Sunday, Blue Cross receives at the Azteca Stadium Santos Laguna in the final back of the Closing 2021. The game will be broadcast on the TUDN and TV Azteca signal at 8:15 p.m.

The team led by Juan Reynoso took a great advantage as a visitor, so they know that the team in the region is obliged to attack if they want to equalize the score. For this meeting, you can already count on Roberto Alvarado, who was absent due to a personal matter.

One of the doubts they have is whether he will protect himself, considering that he has a goal advantage or will they seek to increase it, opting for a more aggressive proposal as he has done in the return matches.

For his part, the future of Santos Laguna is not very encouraging if we consider that they have never managed to overcome a final when they did not score in the first leg. Almada will have to do the impossible, remembering that he only won one match in the tournament as a visitor.