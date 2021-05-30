Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Probable lineups for the 2021 Clausura Final

Blue Cross It will come with a great opportunity to end the title drought that it has had for 23 years; However, in front of them they have one of the rivals who have played the best in League, Santos Laguna.

Juan Reynoso He opted for a defensive stance in the first leg, something that worked for him, since they will arrive with a goal advantage at the Azteca Stadium, which has generated doubts in the environment about what their formation will be for this Sunday.

If we review what he has done in the return games, Reynoso came out with a 4-4-2 against Toluca, but given the possible substitution of Alvarado, he could opt for a 4-1-4-1, as he played against Pachuca, but It should be noted that it will be the first time that he has an advantage on the return leg.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENT OF JUAN REYNOSO VS CLUB PACHUCA

Goalkeeper: Corona. Defenders: Escobar, Aguilar, Domínguez, Aldrete. Midfielders: Rivero, Pineda, Fernández and Romo. Forwards: Rodríguez.

For his part, Almada knows that he has to look for a goal that he can send to overtime, or else, win the match in the ninety minutes. For this, the Uruguayan strategist must move his cards very well.

PROBABLE ALIGNMENT OF GUILLERMO ALMADA VS CRUZ AZUL

Goalkeeper: Acevedo. Defenders: Orrantia, Torres, Doria, Campos. Midfielders: Gorriarán, Cervantes, Váldez: Forwards: Otero, Aguirres and Preciado.