Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Lineups for the Liga MX Guardians 2021 return final

The team of Blue Cross wants to break the ‘curse’ that has dragged on for the last 23 years in the MX League. Those led by Juan Reynoso they arrive with a one goal advantage against Santos Laguna, so they start with a clear advantage to be crowned.

One of the doubts that has been generated in recent days is the position with which the match will start, if he will opt for a much more defensive proposal as in the first leg, or will he seek to increase the aggregate as he has done in the Azteca Stadium . It should be noted that for this meeting, the Peruvian strategist will be able to count on Roberto Alvarado.

Cruz Azul Lineup: Corona, Escobar, ‘Cata’, Aguilar, Rivero, Baca, Fernández, Romo, Alvarado, Orbelin and ‘Cabecita’.

For his part, Guillermo Almada will have to break his negative streak as a visitor, so he will have to analyze whether to put two forwards at the start or with the same team that jumped onto the field in the TSM match.

Santos Laguna Lineup: Acevedo, Torres, Dória, Cervantes, Otero, Orrantia, Váldes, Gorriarán, Preciado, Campos and Aguirre.