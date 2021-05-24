Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Defined the Final of the Guardians 2021 of the MX League

In the absence of dates and times to be defined, MX League He already knows his two contenders for the 2021 Guardians title: Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, who will have to face each other in a new final with shades of revenge, 13 years after the one where the Laguneros were crowned.

Santos Laguna made it to the final after beating Puebla in the semifinals, while the Machine did the same with the Tuzos del Pachuca.

Also read: Liga MX: Cruz Azul and the message to Jesús Corona that ‘stirred up’ the fans prior to the final

Cruz Azul is looking for the long-awaited title and is only 180 minutes away from achieving it, however, it faces a tough rival who has finished off teams like Querétaro, Rayados and Puebla in this Liguilla.

Cruz Azul, with all the illusion, must appeal to Reynoso’s great game to win the series that breaks the drought of more than 23 years.

The times and days of the final will be revealed this Monday morning, but the round will be played at TSM, possibly Thursday, while the round will be at Azteca on Sunday.