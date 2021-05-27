Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Bryan Angulo would miss the Round of the Final

The Cruz Azul Machine will have the Bryan ‘El Cuco’ Angulo for the Ida match of the Grand Final of the Clausura 2021 against the Warriors of Santos Laguna, Well, the Ecuadorian could not recover from his muscle strain in his right thigh, which has him in doubt for the Vuelta game at Azteca next Sunday.

According to information revealed by León Lecanda, the Cruz Azul medical team is doing everything possible to have it ready for the Vuelta match at the Azteca Stadium next Sunday.

As we reported since Monday on #ESPN, Bryan Angulo is ruled out for the first leg in Torreón due to a muscle strain in his right thigh.

The Ecuadorian striker and the medical team are doing everything possible to make it to Sunday.

Angulo had participated in the first three matches of Cruz Azul in the Liguilla, two of them as a starter and one entering the exchange.

El Cuco was not called up for the return match against Tuzos del Pachuca in the Semifinals due to this same injury, so his place was taken by Santiago Giménez, who would end up being the ‘hero’ of the series by scoring the goal of go to the Final.

Angulo Tenorio has scored 3 goals in the 14 games he has played in this Clausura 2021, between Liga and Liguilla.

For his part, Santiago Giménez, who is shaping up to be a starter this Thursday against Santos, has played 16 games in the tournament, scoring 2 annotations, both in Liguilla.

