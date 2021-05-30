Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Alex Lora’s El Tri will be in the final of the Clausura 2021

The grand finale of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos LagunaIt will be full of emotions, because in addition to defining the champion, the halftime will have a great show, by the mythical Mexican rock band, El Tri.

Through your official account Twitter; El Tri revealed that they will liven up the 15-minute break in which they will sing their greatest hits.

“Mom turns on the tape recorder @CruzAzul invites us to rock and roll at halftime of the final of the Mx league #ElTriSomosTodos #GranFinal #CruzAzul #Campeones”

According to information from TUDN, El Tri was hired to offer a show in front of the approximately 22 thousand spectators who will be present in the stands, this due to the reduced capacity that the government of Mexico City allowed for sporting events in the middle of the yellow epidemiological traffic light.

