Cruz Azul vs Santos: Héctor ‘El Russo’ Adomaitis chooses his favorite to win the final

With past with the Warriors of Santos Laguna and La Maquina de Cruz Azul, Hector ‘The Russian’ Adomaitis is one of the authorized voices to speak about the grand finale of the 2021 Liga MX Closing Tournament that will be disputed lagoon and cement in this last week of competition.

The Russian was an emblem of Santos Laguna and an important figure with Blue Cross, because in both teams he managed to conquer the title of champion, first with the Warriors in 1996 and then with the celestial ones in the Winter of 1997, the last title of The Machine.

Interviewed by TUDN, the Russian Adomaitis chose the team that he sees as the favorite to be champion in this Clausura 2021, staying with Juan Reynoso’s Cruz Azul Machine, arguing that the statistics are on his side, but he does not completely rule out the Laguneros It is a club with a ‘special touch’ that you cannot consider defeated even if you appear to be the victim.

“Favorite by the numbers is Juan Reynoso, he has more victories and Santos has something special, very special, nobody bets on them and as always is a team with roots and a tradition of never lowering their arms. Let’s hope that the good they did in The whole tournament is reflected in this final and there are those two back and forth moments. Hopefully it will be just the winner and that the other one will go with his head held high and that no player has to reproach himself for anything, “said Adomaitis.

The former Cruz Azul and Santos player took time to praise the work of the Peruvian Juan Reynoso, with whom he shared a dressing room in that Winter of 1997 with La Máquina, ensuring that he always trusted that he would take the reins of Cruz Azul, since he is a person who knows the guts of the club,

“I had no doubt that Juan was going to lead the team, he knows the institution very well. Many times the answers are close and they will be sought very far, in the case of Juan. He has made all the players feel important and that has been fundamental, “he stressed.

Adomaitis recalled the plans of Santos and Cruz Azul with which he was champion in the nineties, accepting that the one of La Maquina had a little more quality, but that both

Asked about which team had better quality in the squad between Cruz Azul in 97 and Santos Laguna in 96, the Argentine pointed out that the cement producers were slightly better.

“The one who has the most hunger for triumph and the most hunger for glory will win and the hierarchy will also make a difference, such as Cabecita Rodríguez, who has a very marked cut in and define,” said Adomaitis about the final of the Clausura 2021.

Adomaitis regretted the fact that Santos could not count on the Uruguayan Brian Lozano, injured for months with the Warriors and a player with characteristics similar to those he had when he was an active player.

