Cruz Azul vs Santos: Footballers who have played for both clubs

Santos and Cruz Azul They will meet this week to play the final series that will decide the champion of the Closing Tournament 2021 of Liga MX and among the curiosities of this clash the past ‘Guerrero’ of two of the current players of Machine; Adrián Aldrete and Jonathan ‘Cabecita’ Rodríguez, lThe last of an extensive list of footballers who have worn these two jerseys.

Aldrete arrived for the Apertura 2016 and is close to turning 5 years in the celestial institution, the second team with whom he has played the most games in his career. The winger came precisely from Santos Laguna, a club with which he played 3 tournaments and won a Liga MX, a Copa MX and a Champion of Champions.

For his part, Jonathan Rodríguez signed with La Maquina in 2019, from Santos Laguna, a team with which he won a Liga MX.

Jonathan Rodriguez (27 years old) 63 goals in Liga MX 34 as Cruz Azul

Aldrete and Jonathan are the most recent cases of footballers who have worn the elastic bands of Santos and Cruz Azul, because in addition to these two players, both institutions have shared historical players of Mexican Soccer such as Jared Borgetti, Benjamín Galindo, José Antonio ‘Tato’ Noriega, Paco Gabriel de Anda and Néstor Araujo, to name a few.

In addition to these Mexican figures, in the line of foreign players, Cruz Azul and Santos had the honor of having a player who eventually became World Champion, since the Argentine Mauro Camoranessi played in their ranks, who became naturalized Italian. and lifted the World Cup in 2006.

Other important foreigners who played with Cruz Azul and Santos were the Russian Adomaitis, Denis Caniza, Sergio Verdirame, Matías Vuoso and Marc Crosas.

