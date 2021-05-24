Cruz Azul vs Santos: Fernando Navarro chooses his favorite to the title

This week the champion of the Clausura 2021 Tournament of the MX League, which will come from between the Cruz Azul Machine and Santos Laguna; so Fernando Navarro, who was champion with the Club Leon last season, he gave his favorite.

Through his Twitter account, “Navarrito”, who is still the current champion of the MX League with the Fiera, revealed that, for him, Juan Reynoso’s Machine will be the one that will be crowned next Sunday, May 30.

“This time I feel like the blue one takes it!”

This time I feel that if the blue takes it! – Fernando Navarro (@ 5FerNavarro) May 24, 2021

La Fiera failed to defend its title in this Clausura 2021, as it was left out of the first four places in the general table and had to go through the playoffs, where it was eliminated by the Red Devils of Toluca.

La Machine qualified as the overall leader and advanced directly to the quarterfinals, where they first eliminated the Diablos del Toluca, and then beat the Tuzos del Pachuca in the semifinals.

For their part, the Warriors qualified from the playoffs, where they first threw out the Gallos del Querétaro, and then beat the Rayados del Monterrey in the quarterfinals and the Franja del Puebla in the semis.

