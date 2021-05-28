Cruz Azul vs Santos: Fernando Hernández, the ‘amulet’ of La Maquina will whistle the Vuelta

This Sunday, May 30, the new champion of the MX League will be defined in the Final Round of the Clausura 2021 Tournament between Santos Laguna and Cruz Azul at the Azteca Stadium, for which the referee Fernando Hernández was appointed as central judge, accompanied by Alberto Morin and Keren days on the flags, in addition to Luis Enrique Santander as fourth official.

Hernández is the best letter presented by the Refereeing Commission directed by Arturo Brizio Carter and in fact, he was ‘reserved’ in the Semifinals of the Liguilla to give him this important meeting.

In the present Clausura 2021 he directed eleven games in the regular phase, shooting 46 yellow cards and no red ones. The whistler indicated two maximum penalties.

In the Final Phase, the Santos vs Querétaro match was whistled, as well as Cruz Azul vs Toluca in the Round Quarterfinals.

In this Final Phase he took out 9 yellows, 0 reds and indicated two maximum penalties.

In his career he has called 10 final phase matches and this will be his first Grand Final, although he previously called the Ida Final between Pumas and León in the 2020 Apertura.

How did Santos and Cruz Azul do when Fernando Hernández whistles at them? Cruz Azul: 10 wins, 4 draws and 2 losses. Santos Laguna: 8 wins, 5 draws and 7 losses.

In direct duels between Cruz Azul and Santos with Hernández as whistler, La Maquina has a favorable balance with three victories in three games.

In these matches, Hernández expelled Jonathan Rodríguez de Cruz Azul and Hugo Rodríguez de Santos in one match.

In another of the matches, Hernández painted Julio Furch, Gael Sandoval and Jorge Sánchez (Double yellow) red, all from Santos Laguna.

