Cruz Azul vs Santos: Félix Torres minimizes the Azteca Stadium

The Santos Club has the need to beat Blue Cross by a difference of two goals at the Azteca Stadium to be able to overcome the result of going to the Machine and thus be crowned champion of the Closing 2021 of Liga MX.

Faced with this situation, the Laguneros footballer, Félix Torres, assured that despite playing at the Azteca Stadium and that there will be 20 thousand fans of the Machine, this will not weigh in the match for Santos.

“I don’t think it weighs. We will go out to win. It was difficult for us to play on the road, but we have to leave everything in this game. We know that we can get a positive result and win the championship ”, he mentioned

“If the rival leaves the skin, we will leave the blood. And if the rival leaves blood, we will leave a piece of finger or something in order to bring joy to our people.” # VaPor7i⭐ # ModoGuerrero⚔️ pic.twitter.com/HRFxURpMir – Club Santos (@ClubSantos) May 30, 2021

The Ecuadorian central defender recognized the high level of the celestial, but trusts that the Verdiblancos will turn the score around, so he warned that Santos Laguna will leave with the same desire to become the new monarch of Liga MX.

“It is a very big team, they have good players, they have done a very good job and they are going to fight for the title,” he said.

️ Guillermo Almada : “On Sunday these players will give their lives, in a sporting sense, to achieve the objective that you (the fans) deserve. We are sure that we can do it. ”# VaPor7i ⭐️ # ModoGuerrero ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/ssUVMXyMJx – Club Santos EN (@ClubSantosEn) May 30, 2021

“We have that desire and that desire to go out for the title. It is going to be a very difficult match. We are both hungry for glory. Yes, they have a significant drought, but we also want to make history ”, he concluded.

