Cruz Azul vs Santos: Fans surrender to Martinoli for his narration and destroy Paco Villa

Football

The fans surrendered to Christian Martinoli, TV Azteca narrator during the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, ensuring that the rhythm and that combination of seriousness with spontaneous and original jokes gave the game a plus.

On social media, followers of Cruz Azul, Santos and other Liga MX teams surrendered to Martinoli, assuring that he beat Paco Villa of TUDN by a lot in terms of emotions and impartiality to comment.

In addition, they pointed out that football is always more entertaining when Martinoli is on the microphone because of the laughs he generates, and that when he gets serious, he is the best in the American continent.

