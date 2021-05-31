Cruz Azul vs Santos: Fans surrender to Martinoli for his narration and destroy Paco Villa

The fans surrendered to Christian Martinoli, TV Azteca narrator during the final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League between Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna, ensuring that the rhythm and that combination of seriousness with spontaneous and original jokes gave the game a plus.

On social media, followers of Cruz Azul, Santos and other Liga MX teams surrendered to Martinoli, assuring that he beat Paco Villa of TUDN by a lot in terms of emotions and impartiality to comment.

Read also: Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna: Lineups of the 2021 Guardians return final of the MX League

In addition, they pointed out that football is always more entertaining when Martinoli is on the microphone because of the laughs he generates, and that when he gets serious, he is the best in the American continent.

Thanks, Azteca. Thanks, Martinoli. I wanted to avoid Paco Villa and his geeky fans. – Marco Domínguez (@MarcoDominguezN) May 31, 2021

The romance of the Mexican fans with the Martinoli narratives still persists, initially because it remains very dynamic and with genuine moments of humor that are appreciated more than the seriousness and formality of the competition. – Mario C (@ CAFM86) May 31, 2021

When Martinoli does the combination of normal storytelling and jokes he is the best storyteller on the continent – Luis Martín Vasquez (@luismavr) May 31, 2021

When Martinoli does not get to say blowjobs he is top in the northern hemisphere of the continent. – Yavid (@_Yavid) May 31, 2021

Martinoli is the best storyteller that Mexican soccer history has had by far – Ivan kanon (@kanon_ivan) May 30, 2021

Visit our YouTube channel to enjoy our content