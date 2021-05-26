Cruz Azul vs Santos: Estadio Azteca will maintain 25% capacity for the second leg

The champion of Closing Tournament 2021 of the MX League It will be defined next Sunday, May 30, on the Azteca Stadium field, when the Cruz Azul Machine receives a visit from Santos Laguna.

However, unlike other stadiums during the Liguilla del Guardians 2021, Azteca will not be able to increase the percentage of fans allowed in the stands and will keep the same 25% as when it reopened.

At a press conference, Claudia Sheinbaun, head of government of Mexico City, pointed out that the conditions do not exist to increase the percentage of capacity at Azteca for the final.

#Now The head of government of CDMX reported that the capacity of the Azteca Stadium for the final between Cruz Azul and Santos will be 25%. – Joaquín López-Dóriga (@lopezdoriga) May 25, 2021

“It is only the allowed capacity, we are already talking with the Stadium, with the managers, so that there is no problem”

The CDMX remains yellow at the covid traffic light and, despite the fact that it is expected to go down to green in June, the indications for Azteca remain the same.

