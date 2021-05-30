Cruz Azul vs Santos: “Chicharito” Hernández reveals his favorite for the final

The Cruz Azul Machine will receive a visit from Santos Laguna at the Azteca Stadium this Sunday, May 30, for the return match of the final of the Closing Tournament 2021, to which the cement producers arrive with a 1-0 advantage.

In the previous one, Javier “Chicharito” Hernández, forward of Los Angeles Galaxy, gave his opinion on the final of the MX League and declared that he hopes that the Machine can break its malaria and be crowned by defeating the Warriors.

“I hope so, I would like them to win. It is always nice that the greats are champions, Santos is a great of Mexican soccer and he has done well, but it is time for Cruz Azul to win. “

Hernández Balcazar also recognized the importance of Santos Laguna in recent years, although he ended up leaning towards the celestial group.

Cruz Azul comes with a 1-0 lead to the return match at Coloso de Santa Úrsula, so any draw or victory would give it the title. For his part, Santos needs to win by two goals to win the championship, as a win by one goal would send the match into overtime.

