Cruz Azul vs Santos: Carlos Hermosillo demands that the Machine be champion no matter what

Cruz Azul is nowhere near getting its long-awaited ninth Liga MX title, a championship that has been denied for more than 20 years, so the celestial legend, Carlos Hermosillo, praised the work of Juan Reynoso in the Clausura 2021 .

“I am very happy for what Juan Reynoso and Cruz Azul have done, very few give him the necessary value of what he has done with a team that received very weak, administratively bad, footballingly they came from losing the semifinal vs Pumas and both The first games did not go well for him and they questioned him, and he has done an extraordinary job in taking Cruz Azul to where it is now. “

Given the large number of endings that the Blue CrossHermosillo prefers that the Machine wins the final, being an orderly team above the show that it can provide.

Carlos Hermosillo “I prefer to win 1-0 and not 4-0 and be eliminated. They have a very good team that squeezes you and has balls. ” @deportesWRADIO pic.twitter.com/KQUTFmis8i – ó (@cordova_sports) May 24, 2021

“The important thing is to have order, discipline and great concentration, and I prefer a 0-0 (against Pachuca) than a 4-0 against Pumas. I want the team on alert. If you can define a game, wonderful, but I prefer not having such a spectacular team but that ultimately leads me to the championship. You have to give a show, people like it, but it is difficult to combine a good game with the result. This Cruz Azul has done what is necessary to continue advancing “.

“The players must say, ‘We are making history, it is time to show us how capable we are on the court, to give this turn of the wheel.’ I believe that when you do what you like, when you have the opportunity to reach a In the end and change history, the pressure will always be on you, but it is a blessing and an opportunity to take that important step that the fans want so much. Playing against Santos will be difficult but Cruz Azul has what it takes to get a good result. “

CARLOS HERMOSILLO “Juan Reynoso is a very quiet guy, but very direct, he and I had a very good relationship. Sometimes I text him and we get along. “Pic.twitter.com/y9oOvVju1c – ó (@cordova_sports) May 24, 2021

Carlos Hermosillo, assured that Cruz Azul is prepared to overcome the bad memories and the ghosts that he has had throughout 20 years of drought.

“Football is so beautiful that it gives you the opportunity for revenge. If Cruz Azul achieves the goal, the last thing they will remember is the championship.”

