Cruz Azul vs Santos: Almada sends a message to Juan Reynoso for his work at La Maquina

Guillermo Almada, coach of Santos Laguna, sent a message to the coach of La Maquina de Cruz Azul Juan Reynoso prior to the second leg of the grand final of the Clausura 2021 of the MX League that will be played on the Azteca Stadium field.

In statements offered by the official Liga MX portal, Almada praised the great work done by Reynoso at Cruz Azul throughout this season, ensuring that he has managed a dressing room of players with hierarchy very well and his leadership in the field was deserved. Closing 2021.

In addition, he hopes that Santos Laguna will find a good version of the cement squad so that both teams offer a good final and the show is very good for everyone.

“Juan has done a great job, he has managed a great squad with high-ranking footballers and he took the overall leadership with great merit, it is very well deserved that they are in the Final. Hopefully tomorrow we will not find them in a good version ”, declared Almada.

The Machine is 90 minutes away from achieving the feat and this Sunday at the Azteca Stadium everything will be defined, since by tying the game, it will be able to take the victory and break the drought of titles in the MX League.

