Cruz Azul vs San Luis: Line-ups of the match of the matchday 16 of Liga MX

The picture of the Blue Cross receive the Athletic of San Luis of the Liga MX, in a match to be played on the field of the mythical Azteca stadium and where the locals seek to continue at the top, on this day 16 Guardians Tournament 2021.

The cement group commanded by the coach Juan Reynosa, continues its good moment in this tournament, being the leader of the general table and reaching a 1-goal tie against América.

The Potosino team led by the Argentine Leonel Rocco, comes to this duel in search of breaking his bad streak of 5 consecutive defeats and 8 games without winning, after losing on the last home match against Puebla.

For this match, Cruz Azul comes out as a wide favorite to victory, after its great tournament where it seeks to tie the general leadership, but Atlético San Luis will seek to surprise and break the pool to take the 3 units.

THE LINEUP OF THE BLUE CROSS VS ATLÉTICO SAN LUIS:

Blue Cross: Jurado (P), Martínez, P. Aguilar, Domínguez, Aldrete, Yotún, Fernández, Hernández, Montuya, Giménez, Rodríguez.

Saint Louis: Werner (P), González, Noya, Ramírez, Gallegos, Güemez, Mayada, Duque, Barrera, Ibáñez and Batallini.

